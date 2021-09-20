Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2021 Revanth Reddy, Rama ...
Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao spar over 'drug culture' in Telangana

PTI
Revanth Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, asked Rama Rao and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to accept the challenge
Revanth Reddy, who reached the 'Amara Veerula Sthupam' (martyrs' memorial) in front of the Assembly as announced by him, alleged that the culture of pubs and drug abuse increased during the TRS rule in the state. (AFP Photo)
Hyderabad: Congress' Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy and ruling TRS working president K T Rama Rao were engaged in a bitter war of words on Monday over allegedly increasing drug culture in the State.

Revanth Reddy, who earlier alleged that Rama Rao has become a "brand ambassador for those taking drugs", said he has launched a 'white challenge' where he wants political leaders and celebrities to voluntarily undergo drug analysis to send a positive message against drug abuse.

 

Revanth Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, asked Rama Rao and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to accept the challenge.

"To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country... I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted... Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at 12 noon," Revanth Reddy tweeted.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said he is ready for any test and will travel to AIIMS, Delhi if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is willing to join.

 

He also asked if Revanth Reddy would be ready for a 'lie detector test' in the "note for vote". (Revanth Reddy was arrested in 2015 in an alleged cash for vote scam concerning an MLC poll).

"I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It's below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni.

"If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologize & quit your posts?"

"Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote," Rama Rao tweeted.

 

Revanth Reddy responded in a tweet: "Indicate time and place @KTRTRS for lie detector test along with KCR on CBI cases on corruption charges n Sahara Provident Fund and ESI hospital construction scandals."

Rama Rao, state minister for IT and Municipal Administration, said he has a filed defamation suit in a court, and expressed confidence that those spreading lies against him would be brought to book.

"Today I have invoked the legal process & filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the Hon'ble court. I am confident that the Court process will clinchingly vindicate the falsity of the canards & lies spread against me and the culprits will be brought to book appropriately," he tweeted.

 

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, who reached the 'Amara Veerula Sthupam' (martyrs' memorial) in front of the Assembly as announced by him, alleged that the culture of pubs and drug abuse increased during the TRS rule in the state.

Tags: revanth reddy, kt rama rao, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), vishweshwar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


