Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 30,256 new COVID-19 cases, 295 fatalities

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2021, 10:48 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 10:48 am IST
The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
A family decorates their car with face masks prior to joining a procession for Ganesha immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)
 A family decorates their car with face masks prior to joining a procession for Ganesha immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: With 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 1,823 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days, it said.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 295 fresh fatalities include 152 from Kerala, and 49 from Maharashtra.

Of the 4,45,133 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,38,518 are from Maharashtra, 37,603 from Karnataka, 35,337 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,591 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,652 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

