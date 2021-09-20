Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2021 Defying ban, Ganesh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Defying ban, Ganesh idol immersed in Vinayakasagar at Kakinada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2021, 3:37 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Some, however, immersed their idols in the salt creek near One Town Police Station earmarked by authorities for immersion of Ganesh idols
Post the immersion, NGUS convener Subrahmanyam repeated his charge that not only is YSRC government unwilling to respect sentiments of Hindu devotees, it is even trying to suppress Hinduva Dharma. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 Post the immersion, NGUS convener Subrahmanyam repeated his charge that not only is YSRC government unwilling to respect sentiments of Hindu devotees, it is even trying to suppress Hinduva Dharma. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Kakinada: Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi (NGUS) on Sunday immersed Ganesh idols at the “Vinayakasagar” between two bridges across the salt creek at Jagannaickpur in Kakinada.

Despite Kakinada authorities banning immersion of idols at this point, samithi honorary president Dusaralpudi Ramana Raju went on a boat to Vinayakasagar and immersed an idol. Emulating Ramana Raju later, NGUS convener Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, BJP spokesperson Y. Malakondaiah and BJP corporator S. Lakshmi Prasanna too immersed their idols at the Vinayakasagar spot.

 

Other people, however, immersed their idols in the salt creek near One Town Police Station earmarked by authorities for immersion of Ganesh idols. Nearly 350 idols had been immersed at this place by 8 p.m. Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Tanuku and other places also witnessed Ganesh immersion ceremonies.

Post the immersion, NGUS convener Subrahmanyam repeated his charge that not only is YSRC government unwilling to respect sentiments of Hindu devotees, it is even trying to suppress Hinduva Dharma.

Tags: ganesh chathurthi 2021, hinduva dharma, hindu devotees, ysrc government, immersion, ngus, subrahmanyam, ganesh immersion ceremonies, rajamahendravaram, amalapuram, eluru, bhimavaram, tanuku, ganesh idols, s. lakshmi prasanna, vinayakasagar spot, y. malakondaiah, duvvuri subrahmanyam, dusaralpudi ramana raju, nagara ganesh utsava samithi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


