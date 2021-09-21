Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2021 Confusion prevails o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Confusion prevails on the TTD swearing in, role of new trust board special invitees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 7:34 am IST
It may be recalled that the state government, on Wednesday last week, constituted the TTD trust board by issuing three separate GOs
The order only stated that these special invitees are given privileges on par with members of the TTD trust board regarding darshan and their tenure is conterminous with the TTD board. (Photo:DC)
 The order only stated that these special invitees are given privileges on par with members of the TTD trust board regarding darshan and their tenure is conterminous with the TTD board. (Photo:DC)

TIRUPATI: The 50-odd members appointed by the state government to the TTD trust board are clueless as to whether they will be invited for the swearing-in as special invitees. The order, GO-RT-569, issued by the state Government has led to confusion among various circles including the TTD as regards the roles for the 50-odd special invitees.  

While the GO appointing the 50-odd members from different Indian states only stressed on the need to appoint them as special invitees to the board, it doesn’t elaborate on their roles and functions in the trust board. The order only stated that these  special invitees are given privileges on par with members of the TTD trust board regarding darshan and their tenure is conterminous with the TTD board.

 

“We did not receive any note from the TTD regarding the swearing in of the special invitees and their roles and functions. All the special invitees to the previous trust board were formally sworn-in and they even took part in the board meetings. We are expecting the same now,” said R Kumaraguru, former AIADMK MLA and ex-TTD board member, who has been nominated as a special invitee to the new board.

It may be recalled that the state government, on Wednesday last week, constituted the TTD trust board by issuing three separate GOs (GO-MS-245; GOs-RT-568 and 569).

 

The state, at first, released GO-MS-245, constituting a 28-member trust board, including four ex-officio members. Following this, the government released GO-RT-568 through which Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Brahmin Corporation chairman Sudhakar were appointed as special invitees.

As per the GO, the two special invitees will not have the voting right while passing resolutions in the board but will be accorded protocol on par with the trust board members. Following this order, Tirupati MLA Bhumana was administered oath as special invitee on Sept. 16.

 

As GO-RT-569 stated that the 50-odd special invitees are to be given privileges on par with members of the TTD trust board regarding darshan and that their tenure is conterminous with the TTD board, confusion prevailed among them about their swearing in and their role and functions in the TTD board.

“As the two special invitees appointed in the first category to the new board were being sworn-in, the 50-odd special invitees in the second category should also be formally sworn in,” Kumara Guru said.

He wondered what would be their role in TTD if they were not allowed to attend the board meetings.

 

Meanwhile, TTD circles have made it clear that there will be no swearing-in for the 50 special invitees and they will not be permitted to take part in the trust board meetings. They, however, have the privileges on par with the TTD trust board members regarding darshan.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd), andhra pardesh, ap government, ttd trust board
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 21 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

If farmers do not start cultivating alternative crops like oil seeds and pulses along with others, it would become difficult to procure the food grains from them, he said. — DC Image

Alternative crops give more profit with less effort: KTR

Srisailam shrine will be organising the annual Dasara celebrations from October 7 to October 15. — Representational image/DC

Dasara at Srisailam will be low key due to Covid

He said the leaders of both the TRS and the Congress are trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. (DC)

Sanjay dares state government to book him for treason

According to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has received 893.7 mm of rainfall from June 1. which is 31 per cent higher than usual the average for this time of the year of 679.7 mm of rainfall. — DC Image

More rains forecast for Telangana, two weather systems at work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka government restrains officials from going before media

Signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it said, officials have hence been prohibited from making unwarranted statements through press statements and press conferences, other than for the purpose of performing bonafide official duties. (Twitter)

Kerala finance minister Balagopal seeks extension of GST compensation regime

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

A K Rajan Committee finds NEET useless

Students with their parents, arrive to appear for NEET exam at Thakur College at Kandivali, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->