CM Jagan tells officials to expedite construction of houses

Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction of houses taken up by AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was chairing a high-level meeting on the housing scheme with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make village and ward secretariats as a base unit to implement ‘one time settlement’ (OTS) for the housing scheme.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the housing scheme with ministers and senior officials at his Camp Office here on Monday, Reddy issued a series of instructions with regard to implementation of OTS.

 

The officials briefed about its implementation for those who had availed loans from AP Housing Corporation and said that the name of the scheme was confirmed as ‘Jagananna Saswatha Gruha Hakku.’

They further said that from September 25 onwards, they would be uploading data on the Corporation’s portal and both village and ward secretariats would also get such data.

With regard to ‘Pedalandiriki Illu’ scheme, the Chief Minister asked officials to instruct district collectors to expedite construction of houses under the scheme as so far 10.31 lakh houses were grounded. He felt the need to start construction of houses from October 25 for beneficiaries who wanted their houses to be constructed by the state government.

 

Officials pointed out that they had set up 18,000 groups comprising beneficiaries and masons and said that they were encouraging setting up of brick kilns near the layouts to bring down cost of transporting bricks.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the basic amenities in Jagananna Colonies for which the officials informed that they were developing detailed project reports. He asked the officials to take a colony as a unit to prepare DPR and hand over works for execution.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction of houses taken up by AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

 

