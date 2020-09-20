COVID19 in India: Recovery outstrips number of infections in single day

India’s single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus infection, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh.

According to the Union health ministry data, 95,880 people recovered from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period. “India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of Covid-19 recoveries,” said the health ministry on Saturday.

Cabinet secretary chaired a high level review meeting with chief secretaries of the 12 state/ UTs, with 80 per cent total caseload, for effective containment and management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of commerce and industry also addressed the states and reviewed the oxygen availability. He specifically requested them to focus on analysing district level and health facility level status and effectively plan and manage logistical issues related with Oxygen availability.

With the latest inclusions, the total number of cases mounted to 53,08,014 and the recoveries to 42,08,431, pushing the recovery rate to 79.28 per cent. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 85,619 with the virus claiming 1,247 lives in a span of 24 hours. “India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent,” it said.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped at 1.61 per cent. There are 10,13,964 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which constitute 19.10 per cent of the total caseload. The country’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

A record 95,880 patients recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, with 90% of the new recoveries reported from 16 states and Union territories. About 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 Covid-19 samples have been tested up till September 18 — 8,81,911 of them on Friday.

The 1,247 new deaths include: 440 from Maharashtra, 179 from Karnataka, 98 from Uttar Pradesh, 67 each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 62 from Punjab, 59 from West Bengal, 31 from Puducherry and 30 from Delhi.