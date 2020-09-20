Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2020 COVID19 in India: Re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID19 in India: Recovery outstrips number of infections in single day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
As per data, 95,880 people recovered from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture with a message 'Wear Mask Properly', amid coronavirus pandemic, at Puri beach— PTI photo
 Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture with a message 'Wear Mask Properly', amid coronavirus pandemic, at Puri beach— PTI photo

India’s single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus infection, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh.

According to the Union health ministry data, 95,880 people recovered from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period. “India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of Covid-19 recoveries,” said the health ministry on Saturday.

 

Cabinet secretary chaired a high level review meeting with chief secretaries of the 12 state/ UTs, with 80 per cent total caseload, for effective containment and management of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Minister of commerce and industry also addressed the states and reviewed the oxygen availability. He specifically requested them to focus on analysing district level and health facility level status and effectively plan and manage logistical issues related with Oxygen availability.

With the latest inclusions, the total number of cases mounted to 53,08,014 and the recoveries to 42,08,431, pushing the recovery rate to 79.28 per cent. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 85,619 with the virus claiming 1,247 lives in a span of 24 hours. “India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent,” it said.

 

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped at 1.61 per cent. There are 10,13,964 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which constitute 19.10 per cent of the total caseload. The country’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

A record 95,880 patients recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, with 90% of the new recoveries reported from 16 states and Union territories. About 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 Covid-19 samples have been tested up till September 18 — 8,81,911 of them on Friday.

The 1,247 new deaths include: 440 from Maharashtra, 179 from Karnataka, 98 from Uttar Pradesh, 67 each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 62 from Punjab, 59 from West Bengal, 31 from Puducherry and 30 from Delhi.

...
Tags: coronavirus india, covid recovery rate india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farm Bill will destroy us, cry ryots even as PM Modi terms it watershed moment

Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo

ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition rushes to Well of House over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI photo

Heated debate on farm bills; Opposition members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

A suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist after being arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi on Saturday. — PTI photo

Presence of Qaeda operatives among workers causes concern



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

In LS, Opposition alleges PM Cares Fund lacks transparency and accountability

Parliamentarians participate in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Rajya Sabha passes amendments to insolvency law

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha today. (PTI)

Scribe Rajeev Sharma arrested for allegedly passing sensitive info to China

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma.

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham