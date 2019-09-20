Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Unknown smell report ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unknown smell reported in Mumbai, emergency teams trace origin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 20, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Reports of odour started to emerge after 10 pm from areas like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar.
Mumbai: An unknown odour enveloped the Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs late on Thursday night, leading to rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb.

However, clearing the air, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that there was no leakage at the fertilizer plant.

 

Reports of the odour started to emerge after 10 pm from areas like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

No case of injury was reported in the city, police said.

After recieving compalints from the residents, Mahanagar Gas Limited said that an emergency team was sent on ground to inspect the situation but they no breach in their pipeline system was found.

BMC had dispatched nine fire engines across Mumbai to locate the source of the odour.

On its helpline number -- 1916 -- BMC received a total of 29 complaints, NDTV reported. Later, the intensity of smell considerably reduced. 

Many residents took to Twitter to share about a suspected gas leak:

Tags: gas leak, bmc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


