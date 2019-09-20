Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 'They will be r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'They will be rehabilitated mentally': Supriyo slams Jadavpur university students

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Minister of State for Environment said those who were involved in his assault would be 'found out' soon..
"We shall rehabilitate you mentally so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then," Supriyo said. (Photo: Twitter | SuPriyoBabul)
 "We shall rehabilitate you mentally so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then," Supriyo said. (Photo: Twitter | SuPriyoBabul)

Kolkata: Describing the students who protested against him at a university here as "cowards and hooligans", Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Friday said that they would not be dealt with in the same manner as they had done, but "rehabilitated mentally" so that they "behave as students".

Posting pictures of his assault at Jadavpur University campus on September 19, Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, said those who were involved in his assault would be "found out" soon.

 

"These cowards will not be allowed to malign & tarnish the image of #JadavpurUniversity .. U shall be found out by us soon but dont worry, you shall not be treated in the manner you treated me," Supriyo said in a tweet while posting pictures of his assault on Friday afternoon.

"We shall rehabilitate you mentally so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then," he said.

Zeroing in on a picture of a student pulling him by his hair, Supriyo in another tweet, wondered what action would the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government take against the student for assaulting him (Supriyo) without any provocation.

"This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side," he said in a tweet.

Babul Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, who also stopped him from leaving the campus, prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to the campus.

Supriyo had gone to the university to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the student wing of the RSS.

The governor, who is the chancellor of the university, too faced demonstrations by the students belonging to Left-leaning organisations including SFI and AFSU, naxalite students' wing AISA, besides a few members of the TMCP, university sources said.

The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers persuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: babul supriyo, jadavpur university, abvp, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Writing from Mehbooba Mufti's official Twitter account, Iltija wrote, 'I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response.' (Photo: File)

On mother's behalf, Mufti's daughter seeks information on number of arrests in J&K

Before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi had promised a waiver of outstanding loans if Congress were to come to power. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi should apologise to farmers of MP: Congress MLA

Gandhi said that no event can hide the

'Howdy Modi' world's most expensive event: Rahul attacks govt after corporate tax cut

Singh, the former Sadar-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said that for many years there had been a strong demand to declare the birthday of Hari Singh as a public holiday. (Photo: File)

Declare birth anniversary of Hari Singh public holiday: Karan Singh to J&K Guv



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar: 43 people hospitalised after eating prasad in Muzaffarpur

Women, men and children all consumed prasad after which they suffered from loose motions. They are all being treated in the local hospital,

After 3 failed attempts, Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu & Kashmir today

Azad will visit Baramulla and other districts in the next two days. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak underestimated our leadership, 'and then they were surprised', says IAF chief

The IAF chief, who retires later this month, was speaking at the India Today Conclave. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea

The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from arrest granted to the former Kolkata Commissioner in the case. (Photo: PTI)

India's gift to UN headquarters: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Gandhi Solar Park'

At a contribution of about one million dollars, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters in New York, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State. (Photo: UN | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham