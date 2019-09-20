Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Search ops on for RJ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Search ops on for RJD MLA Arun Yadav in sex racket case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:26 am IST
The girl claimed that Arun Yadav’s official residence in Patna was among several places where she was sexually abused.
According to sources here, the police, unable to trace his location are now planning to seek permission from the court for attachment of his property.
Patna: The police have intensified its search for RJD MLA Arun Yadav in connection with a sex racket case. The special investigation team (SIT) formed to arrest the MLA had raided his residential premises in Patna and Bhojpur on Wednesday evening but he was found absconding.

It is alleged in the FIR that a lady lured a minor girl on the pretext of getting education and employment and took her to Patna where the MLA along with others raped her. According to the police, the girl in her complaint, said that she ran away from a house in Patna, where she was held captive by the woman and a person who used to run a sex racket.

The girl claimed that Arun Yadav’s official residence in Patna was among several places where she was sexually abused.

The POCSO court taking cognizance of the matter has already issued a non-bailable warrant against the MLA who went into hiding after the police recorded the victim’s statement under section 164 of the IPC at the Ara court recently.

The police investigating the case said that the MLA’s mobile phone was also put under the surveillance but it has not been used for the last 48 hours.
The bodyguards provided by the administration have also been withdrawn.

Tags: arun yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


