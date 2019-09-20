Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 SC notice to Centre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Vemula, a Ph D scholar at Hyderabad Central University had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged caste bias.
A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks. (Photo: File)
 A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had allegedly committed suicide following alleged caste-based discrimination, seeking to end such bias in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

While Vemula, a Ph D scholar at Hyderabad Central University had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged caste bias, Tadvi, a tribal student at TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide on May 22 this year due to alleged caste-based discrimination by three doctors in her college.

 

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for both the mothers, said there are UGC regulations but they are not being implemented.

She said there are documented incidents of suicides taking place in university campuses.

The petitioners have sought to enforce the fundamental rights, particularly the Right to Equality, Right to Prohibition of Discrimination against caste, and the Right to Life.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rohith vemula, payal tadvi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. (Representational Image)

70-year old Catholic priest in Kerala accused of molesting minors

Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation: Priyanka

Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, who also stopped him from leaving the campus prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to JU along with a large police force. (Photo: PTI)

'Won't be provoked': Leaders slam Jadavpur University incident, Supriyo remains calm

Expressing his inability to understand the protest against the amended motor vehicle law, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that the new provisions are aimed at curbing accidents and not earning revenue. (Photo: File)

Unable to understand Oppn: Gadkari after transport strike to new Motor Vehicle Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
 

Scary WhatsApp flaw could expose your private moments

The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature that’s intended to wipe texts or files sent by accident could still leave remnants of your messages.
 

IMPS is world’s best money transfer platform

In the sixth annual ‘Flavors of Fast report’ by FIS, which analysed 54 countries, India’s Immediate Payment Service received the only 5+ rating on the Faster Payments Innovation Index scale of 1-5. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)
 

Serious warning for millions of Apple iPhone owners

iOS 13 is filled with various bugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: Countdown begins... last hope for ISRO

Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost contact with the ground station on September 7 and since then the space agency is attempting to establish contact. (Photo: File)

SC issues notice to J&K over detention of people, seeks reply within 2 weeks

The apex court reiterated concern over reports from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice that alleged that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar says Centre afraid onions might be hurled at PM's convoy

In a meeting in Parbhani, Pawar claimed the state government did not allow onions to be brought to a market in Nashik where PM Modi addressed a rally on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Corporate tax rates slashed for domestic companies: Sitharaman

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chidambaram complains of back pain, says no pillow and chair in Tihar Jail

On Thursday, a CBI court in Delhi extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham