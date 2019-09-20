PM Modi will not raise Article 370 or J&K at UN

New Delhi: If Pakistan “wishes to dwell upon Article 370 they are welcome to do so”, but India will not discuss its decision to revoke 370 at the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday. In fact, sources added, India wants to “completely ignore” Pakistan at the UNGA.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be addressing the world body on September 27, and while Mr Modi will focus on what India is doing “for development, for security, for peace, and our expectations and aspirations of other countries”, Mr Khan is expected to dwell on the revocation of Article 370.

Mr Gokhale said the government had seen reports that pro-Pakistan elements are planning protests agai-nst Mr Modi when he visits America, and was confident the US government would take necessary action.

“Article 370 is an internal issue,” Gokhale said. “It will not be debated at the UN and we will not discuss it.”