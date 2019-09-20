Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 ‘Pakistan will ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Pakistan will realise folly of denying PM its airspace’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Foreign secy says India may consider raising issue with Intl Civil Aviation Organisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Following the refusal of Pakistan to allow the VVIP Air India One aircraft — that will carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States — to overfly its airspace, Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Islamabad “should realise the folly of its actions” and that if Pakistan “is in violation of norms of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)”, India could “consider” approaching the ICAO. He however said that at the moment, “there is no intention to do so”. He indicated that Pakistan’s actions were not those of a “normal” country.

In response to a question, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “So far as airspace is concerned, it was a rather unfortunate situation where the country denies overflight to the head of state or Head of Government of another country but this is true when the country (Pakistan) is a normal country. We have made our position very clear. We hope that Pakistan will realise the folly of its actions. As far as going to any international organisation is concerned, we will take a look at that. So far there is no intention to do so. But if they are in violation of regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), there is a possibility we can certainly consider that.    

 

Earlier on Wednesday, India had reacted angrily, with the MEA saying, “We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country.

Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action.”

Less than two weeks after Pakistan refused permission for the Air India One VVIP flight carrying President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace to fly to Iceland, it had on Wednesday refused a request permission to overfly its airspace for another VVIP Air India One flight that will fly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying, “India had requested Pakistan to allow Modi to use its airspace to travel to Germany on the 21st (Sept) and return on 28th (Sept).

In the light of the current situation in Kashmir, India’s attitude and atrocities there, we have decided to not allow our airspace for the flight of the Indian prime minister.”

India’s Air India One aircraft carry the country’s three VVIPs—-President, Vice-President and Prime Minister—-on overseas official visits.

PM Modi is scheduled to fly to the US in time to address the American-Indian community at Houston, Texas, in the presence of US President Donald Trump on September 22.

The aircraft is expected to now fly over the Arabian Sea and be refuelled in the German city of Frankfurt en route to the US.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, vijay gokhale, icao


Latest From Nation

The incident happened around 4 pm. Initially, Mohsin who went to a corner of the terrace came in contact with a high tension wire and sustained shock and he fell down. Arifa who was running behind to touch him also came in contact with the live wire and fell down.

Bengaluru: SSLC student dies of electrocution

Ekene Okkonkova

Bengaluru: Nigerian held for selling cocaine

N R Ganesh

Bengaluru: Man who married widows through remarriage sites held

Picture for representation

‘Beauty in Italy’ cheats divorcee over marriage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

Photo: Representational image
 

Where is Pataudi Palace? Saif asks locals as Kareena and Taimur wait in car; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Graft mars purchases in Telangana minority schools

AK Khan

Hyderabad: Rains to continue till September-end

The monsoon was supposed to withdraw from September 15 from south India. But it missed the date.

CEOs, top executives of 61 US firms to join Modi at Houston, New York

The Prime Minister would also be joined by CEOs and top executives of Bank of America, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Microsoft, and of 41 other US companies at the roundtable meeting in New York on September 25, sources added. (Photo: ANI)

Banks to hold meetings in 400 districts to boost credit flow: Sitharaman

‘The banks will also be attempting to encourage its customers who want credit to be extended to them,’ Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

50 candidates caught with fake documents at army recruitment

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham