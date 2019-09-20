On mother's behalf, Mufti's daughter seeks information on number of arrests in J&K

Writing from Mehbooba Mufti's official Twitter account, Iltija wrote, 'I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response.' (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Detained former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti wrote to the Centre on Friday seeking information on the number of arrests on behalf of her mother.

She has sent an email to the Home Secretary of Government of India (GOI) seeking information about the number of detentions and arrests which took place after the Centre revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 on August 5.

Writing from Mehbooba Mufti's official Twitter account, Iltija wrote, "I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response."

In the letter, Iltija reiterated that she is not a politician and that she was only writing to seek information on behalf of her mother.

She also wrote, that her mother, who has been detained since August 5 has no access to newspapers and has not had any political briefing from any member of her party or staff.

Iltija sought information on the number of residents of the state of J&K, who were detained, arrested or placed under house arrest. She also wrote asking about the number of people detained under J&K's Public Saftey Act (PSA) and the number of minors and women detained.

Information regarding the places where Section 144 of the CrPC is still applicable was also sought.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a notice to the J&K administration, over a plea challenging detention of children in the state.

