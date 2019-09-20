Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Jadavpur uni will be ...
Jadavpur uni will be destroyed in Balakot-like surgical strike: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Published Sep 20, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Ghosh supported Governor Jagdeep Dhandkar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the JU campus.
“The State government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed,” WB BJP president Ghosh said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 "The State government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed," WB BJP president Ghosh said.

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University (JU) campus has become a hub of anti-nationals and communists and “our cadres” would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of “sitting idle till Union Minister Babul Supriyo got killed” in the institute on Thursday, Ghosh said he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing the incident.

 

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

Ghosh supported Governor Jagdeep Dhandkar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the JU campus.

“The State government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed,” Ghosh said.

He also demanded immediate resignation of Jadavpur University Vice Chacellor Suranjan Das for failing to control the situation inside the campus.

Mr. Supriyo, also a BJP leader, was shown black flags and heckled by a section of Jadavpur University students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus. Mr. Supriyo was in the university to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Dhankhar, also the chancellor of the university, went to the institute and came out with  Supriyo with a police escort.

 

