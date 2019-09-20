Haryana govt to annul Robert Vadra firm licence

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has started the process of cancellation of licence granted to Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited in 2008 and subsequently transferred to realty company DLF Universal Limited for Rs 58 crore. As per the director of the state’s town and country planning department, K.M. Pandurang, the formalities to cancel the licence had been completed keeping in with provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation and Urban Areas Act, 1975.

“We have to follow procedure of cancellation which we are following and the formalities have been completed. We gave them notice and hearing opportunity, which has concluded. Now, we have to take a decision and that process is on,” he said.

Mr Pandurang said that the mutation of the land was set aside by the then director general, consolidation of holdings in 2012, thus affecting the title of the land.

“There were issues regarding title of the land,” he said. One of the conditions stipulated the grant of a colonisation licence under the Act of 1975 is that licence holder should have a clear title to the land. A colonisation licence allows the holder to set up a colony for residential, commercial or industrial purposes.