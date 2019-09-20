Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Gunmen issue diktats ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gunmen issue diktats to J&K traders as situation persists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Vendors and other sections of trading community too are being “guided” on the choice of their working schedule.
Over the past week, gunmen have repeatedly appeared in various Valley areas to issue diktats to traders on when to open or close their establishments.
 Over the past week, gunmen have repeatedly appeared in various Valley areas to issue diktats to traders on when to open or close their establishments.

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants and their over-ground activists have stepped up their activities across Kashmir to gain sway over the persisting umbrage among the Valley’s population against the Centre’s abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories (UTs).

Over the past week, gunmen have repeatedly appeared in various Valley areas to issue diktats to traders on when to open or close their establishments.

 

Vendors and other sections of trading community too are being “guided” on the choice of their working schedule.

Many youth owing allegiance to the “freedom” cause too have become active on similar lines. In most cases, the diktats issued by them are religiously followed by the traders and others.

However, groups of youth have, in certain places, attacked shops for  operating beyond “permissible” hours. Running cars and other vehicles too have been targeted by them.

In one such incident, an electronics store in southern Shopian town owned by one Sajad Ahmed Chirag was torched by a group of youth on Thursday. In neighbouring Kaccha Dora, two trucks which had arrived in the village to transport apples out were also attacked.

Earlier, several shops were damaged in similar fashion in Beeru area of central district of Budgam. In Srinagar, dozens of private cars were damaged and a car was set ablaze in north-western Baramulla district in the beginning of the week.  

The Kashmir Valley has been shut due to a spontaneous strike by traders and transporters since August 5 when the Parliament approved a resolution abrogating special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two UTs.

However, the authorities have been able to “encourage” vendors to resume their work in some up town Srinagar areas including Residency Road. The movement of private vehicles on the roads too has increased lately.

...
Tags: union territories, militants, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Ekene Okkonkova

Bengaluru: Nigerian held for selling cocaine

N R Ganesh

Bengaluru: Man who married widows through remarriage sites held

Picture for representation

‘Beauty in Italy’ cheats divorcee over marriage

Nandini Rao

The crisis point: Of life, society and human nature



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

Photo: Representational image
 

Where is Pataudi Palace? Saif asks locals as Kareena and Taimur wait in car; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Graft mars purchases in Telangana minority schools

AK Khan

Hyderabad: Rains to continue till September-end

The monsoon was supposed to withdraw from September 15 from south India. But it missed the date.

CEOs, top executives of 61 US firms to join Modi at Houston, New York

The Prime Minister would also be joined by CEOs and top executives of Bank of America, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Microsoft, and of 41 other US companies at the roundtable meeting in New York on September 25, sources added. (Photo: ANI)

Banks to hold meetings in 400 districts to boost credit flow: Sitharaman

‘The banks will also be attempting to encourage its customers who want credit to be extended to them,’ Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

50 candidates caught with fake documents at army recruitment

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham