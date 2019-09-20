Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Ayodhya case: ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya case: 'Will construct Ram temple by gold; if we win,' says Swami Chakrapani

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that arguments in Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case have to be completed by October 18.
The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Swami Chakrapani of Hindu Maha Sabha said on Thursday that if the verdict in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case comes in favour of Hindus, then a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built using gold in Ayodhya.

"As soon as in the first week of November verdict comes in favour of Hindu Maha Sabha and Hindus we have decided to build a grand temple of Lord Ram made not of stones and bricks but of Gold," said Swami Chakrapani

 

"The Sanatan Dharmi Hindus of not only in India but from all over the world will contribute in building a grand temple of Lord Rama made up of gold," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that arguments in Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case have to be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality.

"As per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by October 18," said the CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the five-judge constitution bench hearing the case. He is set to demit office on November 17.

The mediation panel can submit a report whatever be the outcome of it after the process, the court had observed. The mediation panel report will be submitted by Justice (Retd) FMI Khalifullah-led three-member panel to the Apex Court in a sealed cover. The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

 

Tags: swami chakrapani, ayodhya case, lord ram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


