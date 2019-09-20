Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 After 3 failed attem ...
After 3 failed attempts, Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu & Kashmir today

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
 Azad will visit Baramulla and other districts in the next two days. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will visit Srinagar today.

Azad will visit Baramulla and other districts in the next two days.

 

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, "He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."

CJI further stated, "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir."

Azad later thanked the Supreme Court and said, "My petition was different from other pleas. There was no politics in it... I had raised a humanitarian issue, which was important."

He said that in his petition he had raised concerns about the common citizens of the state and expressed his desire to meet them.

"I had gone to Srinagar airport twice to meet these people, but the state government sent me back both the times. I even tried to go from Jammu airport, but was sent back from there too," he had told media.

"I did not write in my petition that I am going there to meet my family members... Yes, I am concerned about my family, but my petition was not about meeting my family or any political leader or to hold any public meeting. My petition was on humanitarian basis, it was about the lakhs of people - what they eat, how they are surviving," he added.

 

...
