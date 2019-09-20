Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 70-year old Catholic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

70-year old Catholic priest in Kerala accused of molesting minors

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
The incident occurred month ago when the nine-year old girls went to the priest's office to seek his blessings after service in the Church.
A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. (Representational Image)
 A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. (Representational Image)

Kochi: A 70-year old Catholic priest allegedly molested three minor girls when they visited him to seek blessings at his church office in Chendamangalam in Ernakulam district last month, the police said on Friday.

The priest, George Padayatty, vicar of a Syrian Catholic Church in Chendamangalam, has been absconding after a case was registered against him in connection with the incident, police said. He has been charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), an official at Vadakkekara Police Station told PTI.

 

According to the police, the incident occurred a month ago when the nine-year old girls went to the priest's office to seek his blessings after service in the Church. A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. He has been directed to cooperate with the police investigation into the incident, sources said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kerala, molestation, pocso act, crime, crime against minors
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation: Priyanka

Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, who also stopped him from leaving the campus prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to JU along with a large police force. (Photo: PTI)

'Won't be provoked': Leaders slam Jadavpur University incident, Supriyo remains calm

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks. (Photo: File)

SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

Expressing his inability to understand the protest against the amended motor vehicle law, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that the new provisions are aimed at curbing accidents and not earning revenue. (Photo: File)

Unable to understand Oppn: Gadkari after transport strike to new Motor Vehicle Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
 

Scary WhatsApp flaw could expose your private moments

The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature that’s intended to wipe texts or files sent by accident could still leave remnants of your messages.
 

IMPS is world’s best money transfer platform

In the sixth annual ‘Flavors of Fast report’ by FIS, which analysed 54 countries, India’s Immediate Payment Service received the only 5+ rating on the Faster Payments Innovation Index scale of 1-5. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)
 

Serious warning for millions of Apple iPhone owners

iOS 13 is filled with various bugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation: Priyanka

'Won't be provoked': Leaders slam Jadavpur University incident, Supriyo remains calm

Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, who also stopped him from leaving the campus prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to JU along with a large police force. (Photo: PTI)

SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks. (Photo: File)

Chandrayaan-2: Countdown begins... last hope for ISRO

Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost contact with the ground station on September 7 and since then the space agency is attempting to establish contact. (Photo: File)

SC issues notice to J&K over detention of people, seeks reply within 2 weeks

The apex court reiterated concern over reports from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice that alleged that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham