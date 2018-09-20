search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Where is PM Modi's 56-inch chest, asks Surjewala on BSF jawan's mutilation

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
The body of the BSF Head Constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18.
Surjewala said, 'First Hemraj, and now Narendra Singh, has been tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan yesterday. Soldiers are the souls of our nation. Our nation's soul was tortured for nine hours yesterday. Where is Modi ji today? Does it not shock your conscience Modi ji? Where is your 56-inch chest?' (Photo: File)
 Surjewala said, 'First Hemraj, and now Narendra Singh, has been tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan yesterday. Soldiers are the souls of our nation. Our nation's soul was tortured for nine hours yesterday. Where is Modi ji today? Does it not shock your conscience Modi ji? Where is your 56-inch chest?' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday made a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the brutal killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narendra Singh by Pakistani forces.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "First Hemraj, and now Narendra Singh, has been tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan yesterday. Soldiers are the souls of our nation. Our nation's soul was tortured for nine hours yesterday. Where is Modi ji today? Does it not shock your conscience Modi ji? Where is your 56-inch chest?"

 

The body of the BSF Head Constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

Last year, the Pakistani forces had killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies after carrying out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. The deceased soldiers were identified as junior commissioned officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh with the Army's 22 Sikh Regiment and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF's 200 Battalion.

Earlier in January 2013, the Pakistani troops had beheaded the head of Lance Naik Hemraj in the same sector.

Tags: congress, randeep surjewala, pm modi, bsf jawan dead
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
 

Bhumi Pednekar shows 4 ways to nail the Indo-Western look this Ganesh Chathurti

Here are the Indo-Western looks sported by Bhumi Pednekar.
 

Eating pasta during pregnancy doubles risk of kids getting Type 1 diabetes as teens

Study stressed that they had not proved the link and that more studies were needed before women should alter their diets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

Jharkhand's left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Twitter can’t keep calm as Manish Pandey pulls off a stunner vs Pakistan

The Indian bowlers were key to bundling the Men in Green out for 162 runs, but substitute Manish Pandey too played a pivotal role by taking a spectacular catch at long-on to dismiss captain Sarfraz Ahmed for six runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court reserves verdict on 5 activists’ arrests in Bhima-Koregaon case

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, reserved the judgment after counsel for both parties including senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Harish Salve and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta concluded their submissions. (Representational image)

'Crorepati' PM Narendra Modi does not own a car: Here's where he keeps money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700. (Photo: File | AP)

Ready to talk terrorism: Imran Khan writes to Modi, seeks fresh dialogue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to 're-start the stalled dialogue process' between the two neighbours. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Rafale Minister caught lying again’, must resign: Rahul Gandhi attacks Sitharaman

Congress has stepped up attack on BJP government over Rafale deal and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections in some key states and 2019 general polls. (Photo: File | PTI)

Supreme Court gives three more months to ED to complete Aircel-Maxis probe

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham