search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shambhulal Regar, who lynched man on camera, may contest 2019 polls

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Videos were uploaded on social media by 14-yr-old nephew of Regar, recorded him saying he killed Afrazul to save woman from 'love jihad'.
The victim was identified as Mohammed Afrazul Khan, Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan, and the accused as Regar (in pic), a former marble trader. (Photo: ANI)
 The victim was identified as Mohammed Afrazul Khan, Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan, and the accused as Regar (in pic), a former marble trader. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has offered a Lok Sabha ticket from Agra to Shambhulal Regar, the man who allegedly hacked and burnt a Muslim man to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district last year.

Addressing the press conference in Agra, Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena national president Amit Jani announced names of five contestants who would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019, which includes Regar from the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

 

Jani claimed that Regar's life is in danger in Jodhpur jail, where he is currently lodged.

"We will save Regar and will give political assurance to him. According to Regar, he did self-defence and it's up to the court whether he is a killer or not," he said.

Jani further lauded Regar's effort to "save Hindutva". He said, "Regar has the constitutional right to contest election till his conviction. We want only Hindutva faces to contest elections on our party's tickets and there can be nobody better than him."

The victim was identified as Mohammed Afrazul Khan, Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan, and the accused as Regar, a former marble trader. The videos that were uploaded on social media by 14-year-old nephew of Regar, recorded him saying he killed Afrazul to save a woman from "love jihad".

Tags: uttar pradesh navnirman sena, 2019 lok sabha polls, rajasthan lynching, shambhulal regar, love jihad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
 

Bhumi Pednekar shows 4 ways to nail the Indo-Western look this Ganesh Chathurti

Here are the Indo-Western looks sported by Bhumi Pednekar.
 

Eating pasta during pregnancy doubles risk of kids getting Type 1 diabetes as teens

Study stressed that they had not proved the link and that more studies were needed before women should alter their diets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

Jharkhand's left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Twitter can’t keep calm as Manish Pandey pulls off a stunner vs Pakistan

The Indian bowlers were key to bundling the Men in Green out for 162 runs, but substitute Manish Pandey too played a pivotal role by taking a spectacular catch at long-on to dismiss captain Sarfraz Ahmed for six runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Where is PM Modi's 56-inch chest, asks Surjewala on BSF jawan's mutilation

Surjewala said, 'First Hemraj, and now Narendra Singh, has been tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan yesterday. Soldiers are the souls of our nation. Our nation's soul was tortured for nine hours yesterday. Where is Modi ji today? Does it not shock your conscience Modi ji? Where is your 56-inch chest?' (Photo: File)

Supreme Court reserves verdict on 5 activists’ arrests in Bhima-Koregaon case

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, reserved the judgment after counsel for both parties including senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Harish Salve and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta concluded their submissions. (Representational image)

'Crorepati' PM Narendra Modi does not own a car: Here's where he keeps money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700. (Photo: File | AP)

Ready to talk terrorism: Imran Khan writes to Modi, seeks fresh dialogue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to 're-start the stalled dialogue process' between the two neighbours. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Rafale Minister caught lying again’, must resign: Rahul Gandhi attacks Sitharaman

Congress has stepped up attack on BJP government over Rafale deal and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections in some key states and 2019 general polls. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham