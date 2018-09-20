search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ready to face torture, confident will come out clean: Shivakumar on hawala charges

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 9:11 am IST
DK Shivakumar accused BJP of misusing central agencies to harass him and pull down the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.
Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Rejecting the BJP's allegation that he had paid money to the Congress's central leadership, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to harass him and pull down the Congress-JDS government in the state.

Pleading innocence, the high-profile minister said he was not involved in hawala transactions and was ready to face "any type of torture" by central agencies. He asserted he would come out clean.

 

DK Shivakumar's repudiation came after a BJP spokesman in Delhi demanded that the top Congress leadership respond to the purported "confessional statements" made to the Income Tax department by his alleged associates claiming the money trail in a hawala network led to the Congress headquarters.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar on diary: This is a BJP fantasy!

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra also referred to diaries allegedly recovered from Congress leaders in the state claiming "entries of money running up to Rs 600 crore were shown against SG and RG among others".

Patra alleged the acronyms referred to top leaders in the opposition party and demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi come out and respond.

"He is simply using RG names, SG names. Where is RG name and SG name? I want to make it very clear that no SG or RG names are there. No way we are connected. They are unnecessarily trying to damage the name of our leaders. Let them (Enforcement Directorate) call me," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy.

"Unnecessarily you are bringing my party leaders (into the controversy). I have not paid any money to my party leaders, nor to the party. If anything is there, it is me and my party. They have to ask me, I have to reply to them. I need not reply to any of my BJP friends," he said.

At a press conference in Delhi, Patra showed the purported confessional statements of Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, an employee of the Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital, and claimed the documents were the proof of Congress's involvement in a Hawala network.

"We have statements of DK Shivakumar's driver, who told the I-T Department about how money in kilograms were sent to AICC. We now know why Congress party was crying during demonetisation," Patra said.

DK Shivakumar asserted, "I am ready to face any kind of consequences or any type of torture they (central agencies) want to give me. I am confident that I will come out clean because I am a law abiding citizen."

Hitting back at Patra for referring to the abbreviated names in the diary, Shivakumar said, "What diaries are you talking about? Did you forget the Jain diaries, Advani diaries, or Modi Sahab's diary?"

DK Shivakumar claimed he was being subjected to harassment by central agencies ever since he hosted Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections when the party leaders felt the BJP may poach on them in August last year.

Sonia Gandhi's close aide Ahmed Patel was contesting the election which he narrowly managed to win.

The Karnataka minister also linked his "harassment" to the BJP's alleged attempts to destabilise the coalition government in the state.

"These are your day dreams Mr Yeddyurappa (the state BJP chief and leader of opposition). We have the numbers," asserted DK Shivakumar, adding these "blackmailing tactics will not work".

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against DK Shivakumar and a few others for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions.

Tags: dk shivakumar, sambit patra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Strength-based exercises may help kids fight obesity

Findings also suggest an increase in muscle mass gained from strength-based exercises could help boost children's metabolism and energy levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital games can help you exercise

Recent research evidence on game interventions for CVD-related self-management behaviours in patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease, heart failure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Low-carb diet better when it includes more vegetables, nuts

With lower carb intake, the types of foods people ate instead of carbs were associated with very different types of outcomes. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Going bald: Rubbing sandalwood oil on scalp may stimulate hair growth in just 6 days

It turns out that hair follicles are thought to contain 'smell receptors' that respond to the aromatic odour and trigger the main protein in hair to multiply. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple talaq a punishable offence as President signs Centre’s ordinance

The ordinance has to be cleared in Parliament within six months. (Photo: File | AFP)

Goa government intact, BJP won’t immediately change CM: sources

Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bisle Ghat opens for traffic

The landslide last month had damaged NH 75 at Shiradi Ghat, NH 275 at Sampaje Ghat and SH 85 at Bisile Ghat section leaving only Charmadi Ghat as a connecting point between coastal and hinterland.

Bandipur solar fence draws ire of environmentalists

Going by sources, park officials fenced the plot about a month ago after planting jackfruit, mango, bamboo, gooseberry and other trees on it to keep wild animals, especially elephants, from raiding it and destroying the saplings.

Battle ready! Historic cannons dispatched for Dasara rehearsal

A Dasara elephant being taken on a walk in front of Mysuru palace on Wednesday evening. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham