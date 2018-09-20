search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi like ‘pirated laptop’ with ‘fraud and fake words’, says Naqvi

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said the 'balloon' of a grand alliance of opposition will burst before 2019 general elections.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with 'pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words'. (Photo: File)
 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with 'pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words'. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday likened Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a "pirated laptop" having only "fraud and fake words".

He also said that the "balloon" of a grand alliance of opposition parties will burst before the 2019 general elections. On the other hand, the NDA will win the 2019 elections because of the work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said addressing the party's Jharkhand unit office-bearers in Ranchi.

 

"As the frustrated opposition has come to know about it, they are showing off unity... But the balloon of Mahagathbandhan will burst before the Lok Sabha elections," a party release quoted the Union minority affairs minister as saying.

Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with "pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words". However, the statement did not elaborate on his remarks.

Naqvi said that the Prime Minister's popularity is increasing and India's honour has increased in the last 4.5 years.

PM Modi took the country's reins when inflation was 11 per cent and it is four per cent now. This happened due to his skilful management, he claimed.

Prices of grains and edible oil are under control, while there is no shortage of grains, pulses and onions, he said, adding farmers are getting fertilizers and diesel without standing in queues and petrol pumps are not dry.

He said that prices of petrol depend on international factors and efforts are on to control the prices.

Naqvi said investors have shown confidence in India and the country is among the fast-growing economies.

Tags: mukhtar abbas naqvi, rahul gandhi, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya stretchered off field

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team said. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Champions League: No Cristiano Ronaldo? No problem for Real Madrid, Juventus

Real Madrid managed to win easily in the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo. So did Juventus, after its superstar signing was tearfully sent off within 30 minutes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Helena Bonham-Carter hired psychic to contact Princess Margaret for role in The Crown

This is not the first time a psychic’s been employed by Helena, who’ll play Princess Margaret opposite Olivia Colman as The Queen. (Photo: AP)
 

What is Amitabh Bachchan hiding in OnePlus 6T teaser ad?

An instance form the OnePlus 6T teaser ad where Amitach is hiding something on the rear of the phone.
 

Strength-based exercises may help kids fight obesity

Findings also suggest an increase in muscle mass gained from strength-based exercises could help boost children's metabolism and energy levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital games can help you exercise

Recent research evidence on game interventions for CVD-related self-management behaviours in patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease, heart failure. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 inmates addicted to cough syrup shot dead warden, boy in Bihar juvenile home

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured, police said. (Representational Image)

Wife, daughter of ex-Delhi chief justice held hostage, robbed

Police said the accused stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and fled the spot in the car owned by the victims. (Representational Image | ANI)

Low cabin pressure causes nosebleed, Jet Airways flight returns to Mumbai

The Jet Airways crew member has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation. (Screengrab | ANI)

Vijay Mallya’s 2 helicopters auctioned for over Rs 8.5 crore

Vijay Mallya is wanted by Indian authorities in the over Rs 9,000-crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case. (Photo: File)

Pakistan-based terror groups continue attacks in India, says US report

Over the course of 2017, India and US pledged to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, report said. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham