PM Modi lauds Kiran Bedi work on 'Swacchata mission'

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts made by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to make the Union Territory clean and ensuring the success of Swacchata mission in Puducherry.

"The Prime Minister appreciated the keen interest taken by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in ensuring the success of Swacchata mission in Puducherry and her relentless focus in making the mission a mass movement requested to mobilise more people and spread awarness on waste segregation , composting and creating better local infrastructure for better liquid waste management," an official release from Raj Nivas said.

A meeting of the secretaries of the government was held at Raj Nivas on Wednesday to discuss the activities that different departments will render to observe 'Swacchata hi Seva' from September 15 to October 2.

"In deference to the expectation of the Prime Minister a meeting of secretaries was convened at Raj Nivas and the secretaries have given declaration in writing about the Swaccch activities which will rendered by them to observe 'Swacch hi seva'", the release said.

Action plan was also drawn to make Puducherry Open Defecation Free by October 1 and the secretaries will also give the progress made by their respective departments on the written declaration given.

The best performers will also be recognised and appreciated at a function on October 2.

"Carrying forward Prime Minister's Swatchta Bharat movement all together more unitedly in alignment to make Puducherry Swatchh.

Meeting of secretaries was held this morning to work in Union in their areas and also connecting with regions, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam," said Ms Bedi in a Whatsapp communication.

"Preparation is on to declare Puducherry open defecation free on Oct 2. The cleanliness efforts made so far have already yielded very useful results by bringing down dengue cases substantially," she claimed.

She also said that progress by all departments would be recorded in a consolidated report for the Prime Minister on October 1.

