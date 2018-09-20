search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan-based terror groups continue attacks in India, says US report

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 9:12 am IST
In a report, US said India showed resolve to stop terror attacks domestically, bring to justice perpetrators of terrorism.
Over the course of 2017, India and US pledged to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, report said. (Photo: File | AP)
 Over the course of 2017, India and US pledged to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, report said. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington/New Delhi: The Trump administration on Wednesday praised India for its significant counterterrorism actions and said Pakistan-based militant groups continued their terror attacks in the country.

In its annual 'Country Report on Terrorism', as mandated by the Congress, the State Department said the Indian leadership expressed resolve to prevent terrorist attacks domestically and to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism, in cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries.

 

The parts of India seriously impacted by terrorism in 2017 included Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast Indian states, and parts of central India in which Maoists remain active, it said.

"India continued to experience attacks, including by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations as well as tribal and Maoist insurgents. Indian authorities blamed Pakistan for cross-border attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said.

India, the report said, continued to apply sustained pressure to detect, disrupt and degrade terror operations within its borders. Over the course of 2017, India sought to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and information sharing with the US, including through the first-ever Designations Dialogue held in Delhi in December, it said.

In the same year, India and the US pledged to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, it said.

During a June 2017 summit, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to establish a new mechanism for cooperation on terrorist designations. The report further said the Indian government closely monitored the domestic threat from transnational terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaida.

The State Department praised India for its significant counterterrorism actions.

Citing an example of a significant counter-terrorism law enforcement action by India, it said the police arrested Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) leader Mohammad Idris from a hideout in Kolkata on March 8. Idris was allegedly involved in the July 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka.

Tags: indo-us ties, terrorism, kashmir issue, designations dialogue, indo-pak ties, us-pak ties




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Strength-based exercises may help kids fight obesity

Findings also suggest an increase in muscle mass gained from strength-based exercises could help boost children's metabolism and energy levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital games can help you exercise

Recent research evidence on game interventions for CVD-related self-management behaviours in patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease, heart failure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Low-carb diet better when it includes more vegetables, nuts

With lower carb intake, the types of foods people ate instead of carbs were associated with very different types of outcomes. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Going bald: Rubbing sandalwood oil on scalp may stimulate hair growth in just 6 days

It turns out that hair follicles are thought to contain 'smell receptors' that respond to the aromatic odour and trigger the main protein in hair to multiply. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready to face torture, confident will come out clean: Shivakumar on hawala charges

Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Triple talaq a punishable offence as President signs Centre’s ordinance

The ordinance has to be cleared in Parliament within six months. (Photo: File | AFP)

Goa government intact, BJP won’t immediately change CM: sources

Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bisle Ghat opens for traffic

The landslide last month had damaged NH 75 at Shiradi Ghat, NH 275 at Sampaje Ghat and SH 85 at Bisile Ghat section leaving only Charmadi Ghat as a connecting point between coastal and hinterland.

Bandipur solar fence draws ire of environmentalists

Going by sources, park officials fenced the plot about a month ago after planting jackfruit, mango, bamboo, gooseberry and other trees on it to keep wild animals, especially elephants, from raiding it and destroying the saplings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham