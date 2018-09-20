search on deccanchronicle.com
Mohan Bhagwat for construction of Ram Temple

The RSS chief said the matter of demographic balance is considered significant world over and it should be maintained here also.
New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday pitched for a policy to maintain demographic balance in the country, saying it should cover all sections of the society, beginning with those having more children but “limited” means for their upbringing. 

Bhagwat presented Sangh’s views on a number of contentious issue while answering wide-ranging written questions on the last day of the RSS’ three-day conclave, including on matters like Ram temple, inter-caste marriages, education policy, crimes against women, cow vigilantism. 

 

The RSS chief also demanded that the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be “built at the earliest”. 

Supporting a dialogue on the issue, he said a final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, which is spearheading the campaign for the construction of a Ram temple. 

Bhagwat also strongly backed the existing quota system for different communities, but said there should not be any politics on the issue. 

He claimed there is an increasing acceptance of Hindutva, his organisation’s founding ideology, in the world but anger existed against it in India due to various wrong practices which have crept in over the years. 

