Kerala cabinet okays KPMG plan on crowdfunding

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Sponsorship will be taken based on conditions for the construction of houses, livelihood means and creating basic infrastructure.
Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan (Photo: DC)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cabinet has approved the crowdfunding model recommended by KPMG, the consultant partners for rebuilding Kerala.
Industries minister E. P. Jayarajan said the agency had also recommended setting up of a mission for coordinating activities related to the post-flood rebuilding exercise.

“It’s a preliminary report. Based on the recommendations, we have in principle agreed on crowdfunding and the details will be worked out later,” he said briefing reporters the cabinet decisions on Wednesday.

 

He said a Mission director would be appointed to coordinate activities under the rebuilding exercise. “We will accept sponsorship for various projects as part of the crowdfunding scheme,” he said.

Sponsorship will be taken based on conditions for the construction of houses, livelihood means and creating basic infrastructure.

The district collectors have been asked to collect details of the individuals, sponsors, establishments and institutions coming forward to sponsor projects. The local bodies will also gather information on sponsors and institutions in their respective areas.

When asked whether it was proper to implement straightaway the recommendations of KPMG mired in many controversies, he said as of now it was the only agency cooperating with the government and that too without taking any money.  

"If other agencies come forward to help us, we would gladly accept such offers," he said.

The report submitted by KPMG will be discussed in detail, and crowdfunding and sponsorship finalised only after transparently looking into all aspects.

For instance, a company in Kannur has come forward to build houses, and they have requested the government to identify the land.

“We will discuss such offers and proposals,” he said. Apart from a director, the Crowdfunding Mission, would also have a panel of experts on board.

The selection of experts from various fields will come later.

When asked whether KPMG would have any direct role in implementing the projects as part of rebuilding Kerala, the minister said the government had not yet chosen any agency for implementation.

KPMG has submitted a preliminary report based on their assessment. Similarly, other agencies like the World Bank and ADB had also analysed damages in different districts, he said.

