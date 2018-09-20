search on deccanchronicle.com
ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan to file civil suit for Rs 1 cr compensation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 2:58 am IST
And he will go ahead with the civil suit filed against the police and intelligence bureau officials seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation.
ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan
 ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan wants to unfold the conspiracy behind the espionage case against him and others, and he will go ahead with the civil suit filed against the police and intelligence bureau officials seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation.

Excerpts from his meet-the press programme:

 

Don’t you think that there was at least some spark for the smoke, especially since a team led by an officer like Siby Mathews, who had a good track record, arrested you?

There is smoke without fire too. The Supreme Court itself termed it as a malicious prosecution. Siby Mathews would have to answer this. The conspiracy needs to be unfolded. One thing I am sure, I am not a spy.

Did you opt for voluntary retirement from service even before the ISRO espionage case came up?

That is right, but had no connection with any espionage. It was purely an organisational matter as my promotion prospects in the organisation were uncertain owing to promotions overlooking seniority. Kasturi Rangan was made ISRO chairman overlooking the seniority of my then boss at LPSC. It cast a shadow over my promotion prospects and hence I decided to opt for VRS. 

Do you think that then PM Narasimha Rao intervened owing to the involvement of his son?

Rao just wanted to ensure that the cryogenic project should happen. I was the project director, and I too wished that it’s implemented despite pressures from America.

Do you hope the Justice D. K. Jain Committee appointed by the SC will unravel the conspiracies?

Though the mandate given to the committee was to find out ways and means to take appropriate steps against the erring officials, it may also look into aspects that led to the fabrication of the case against me. I wish the conspiracy behind my arrestalso unfolded.

Tags: espionage case, nambi narayanan, compensation
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




