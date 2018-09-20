search on deccanchronicle.com
Ready to talk terrorism: Imran Khan writes to Modi, seeks fresh dialogue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Imran Khan proposed an informal meeting between foreign ministers of both countries at sidelines of upcoming UNGA.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to 're-start the stalled dialogue process' between the two neighbours. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached out to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to “re-start the stalled dialogue process” between the two neighbours.

In a letter written to PM Modi, Imran Khan emphasised that Pakistan is ready to discuss terrorism.

 

Khan also proposed an informal meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries at the sidelines of upcoming UN General Assembly in New York in the letter.

“I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in ‘constructive engagement’”, the letter read.

The Pakistan prime minister also said, “Pakistan and India have undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our people, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

He further stated that Siachen and Sir Creek also need close attention to move towards resolution.

Imran Khan further emphasised on the need to discuss trade, people to people contacts, religious tourism, humanitarian issues.

Pakistan prime minister concluded his letter saying that he is looking forward to working with PM Modi for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, said that they will wait for a formal response from India.

 

