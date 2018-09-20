search on deccanchronicle.com
Goa government intact, BJP won’t immediately change CM: sources

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 8:30 am IST
BJP leaders, led by organisational secy Ram Lal, met Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed current situation in state.
Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: A delegation of BJP leaders who had gone to Goa to take stock of the political situation there, briefed party president Amit Shah on Wednesday, sources said, adding it is unlikely that party will immediately change the chief minister of the state.

In view of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's indisposition, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by organisational secretary Ram Lal, met Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed at length the current situation in the state.

 

Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. It is unlikely the party will change the leadership immediately.

Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

The BJP has 14 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have three each. The BJP is also supported by three Independent MLAs.

After meeting the allies in Goa, Ram Lal had said the alliance partners have stated that they will agree to any political decision taken by the BJP.

The Congress has 16 MLAs while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one legislator.

