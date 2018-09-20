search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: Cows will talk in Tamil, Sanskrit, claims self-styled godman Nithyananda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 20, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
The godman attributes his 'breakthrough' to a software that he claims to have 'casually' tested.
Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements. (Youtube Screengrab/ DR K Tv)
 Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements. (Youtube Screengrab/ DR K Tv)

Mumbai: Self-styled godman Nithyananda, who was accused of sexual abuse by a former devotee, is once again making headlines for an outrageous claim - that he can make monkeys, cows and lions speak Sanskrit and Tamil.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements.

 

"I will demonstrate...monkeys and other few animals, which do not have many of the internal organs we all have, by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs, and I will establish it, prove it through a scientific, medical test and researches (sic)," says Nithyananda.

The swami attributes his "breakthrough" to a software that he claims to have "casually" tested.

"I am declaring after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. It was perfectly working. Understand, Let this be on record. Within a year, I'll establish this,” he added.

"I'll develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys. Phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for lions and tigers. We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly, legitimately, in Sanskrit and Tamil," he is seen saying in the video.

 

 

Apparently the spiritual head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu, Nithyananda was recently told by a court that he could enter the spiritual headquarters of the sect as a common man, not as pontiff.

The decision comes because the court is yet to reach a verdict on a case challenging Nithyananda’s claim to the role. Nithyananda was briefly appointed head of the mutt in 2012.

Subsequently, the godman was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations. He was also allegedly seen in explicit footage with an actress.

Tags: nithyananda, swami nithyananda, self-styled godman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




