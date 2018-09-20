search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow only animal that exhales oxygen, make it ‘rashtra mata’: Uttarakhand minister

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Uttarakhand Assembly passed resolution, seeking status of 'rashtra mata' to the cow. It will now be sent to Centre.
Giving the status of 'rashtra mata' to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, Uttarakhand minister said. (Representational Image).
 Giving the status of 'rashtra mata' to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, Uttarakhand minister said. (Representational Image).

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday, seeking the status of "rashtra mata" (mother of the nation) to the cow.

The resolution will be sent to the Centre. It was moved by state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya and passed unanimously after it got the support of both the Opposition and treasury benches.

 

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Arya claimed that the cow was the "only animal that not only inhales oxygen, but also exhales it", and spoke at length about the "medicinal qualities" of cow urine.

"The cow is treated as an incarnation of motherhood. The cow's milk is scientifically considered the best for a newborn after his mother's milk," the minister said.

Giving the status of "rashtra mata" to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, she added.

Tags: uttarakhand assembly, rekha arya, cow-conservation
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tweeting in Hindi gaining popularity in India, says US study

A key indicator of this shift is that 11 of the 15 most retweeted messages by Indian politicians in the last year have been in Hindi.
 

Apple’s AR headset will be revolutionary, reveals patent

Apple's headset will generate images in real-time 3D. (Photo: Patently Apple)
 

Trolling Team India backfires! PCB faces Twitter backlash; here’s what happened

For the Men in Green, their day went from bad to worse as a tweet from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) handle angered the Indian fans. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya stretchered off field

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team said. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Champions League: No Cristiano Ronaldo? No problem for Real Madrid, Juventus

Real Madrid managed to win easily in the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo. So did Juventus, after its superstar signing was tearfully sent off within 30 minutes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Helena Bonham-Carter hired psychic to contact Princess Margaret for role in The Crown

This is not the first time a psychic’s been employed by Helena, who’ll play Princess Margaret opposite Olivia Colman as The Queen. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi like ‘pirated laptop’ with ‘fraud and fake words’, says Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with 'pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words'. (Photo: File)

5 inmates addicted to cough syrup shot dead warden, boy in Bihar juvenile home

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured, police said. (Representational Image)

Wife, daughter of ex-Delhi chief justice held hostage, robbed

Police said the accused stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and fled the spot in the car owned by the victims. (Representational Image | ANI)

Low cabin pressure causes nosebleed, Jet Airways flight returns to Mumbai

The Jet Airways crew member has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation. (Screengrab | ANI)

Vijay Mallya’s 2 helicopters auctioned for over Rs 8.5 crore

Vijay Mallya is wanted by Indian authorities in the over Rs 9,000-crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham