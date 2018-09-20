Assam NRC: 60 days to file claims

40 lakh people whose names are not present in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam can file claims and objections starting September 25, the SC said on Wednesday, offering a 60-day window to claim citizenship.

Restraining the NRC coordinator from disclosing any details to anyone regarding claims and verifications, the court restricted, for now, the number of documents that can be used to prove citizenship to 10, instead of the 15 documents that were allowed at the time of the draft NRC’s publication in July.

Rejecting the Centre’s plea to allow use of all 15 documents, a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton Nariman said, “We are giving a second chance to the 40 lakh excluded from the NRC list as a matter of concession. We can’t open everything during the second round.” “Keeping in mind the magnitude of the issue, we are giving the second chance,” it said.