search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Another inter-caste couple attacked in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Sep 20, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Dad tries to kill 18-yr-old daughter, son-in-law.
Sandeep (left) Madhavi (right) who were injured in the attack at Erragadda on Friday.
 Sandeep (left) Madhavi (right) who were injured in the attack at Erragadda on Friday.

Hyderabad: Even as the state is still in shock over the barbaric death of a Dalit man who was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in Miryalaguda, an inter-caste couple was brutally attacked with a sickle by the girl’s father on Wednesday in SR Nagar.  

Sandeep, 21, is a student of Vivekananda Degree College at Kukatpally and worked as a part-time parcel boy. Madhavi, 18, just had completed intermediate and is a resident of Borabanda. 

 

The girl received serious injuries on her neck, torso and hand, while Sandeep had injuries on his face and back, SR Nagar police said. 

“Manoharachary, Madhavi’s father, was in an inebriated condition when he attacked the couple and was still drunk when we nabbed him later on Wednesday evening,” said Detective Sub Inspector of SR Nagar police, G. Srinivas. Whether he was drunk or not is immaterial to the commission of the crime since the intent was clear.

On Wednesday evening, Manoharachary called the couple to meet him near a two-wheeler showroom at Erragadda. They were waiting there on their scooter when the girl’s father while parking his bike next to them pulled out a sickle from his bag, attacked Sandeep first, and then Madhavi. She pleaded him to stop but her enraged father attacked her four times with the sickle and then fled, S. Rakesh, an eye-witness said, adding that Madhavi’s hand was almost chopped off.  

Madhavi was shifted to Yashoda hospital and Sandeep to Neelima Hospital. 

A case has been booked against Madhavi’s father under Section 307 of the IPC following a complaint from Sandeep’s relative. He was traced to MS Makhta in Khairatabad and placed under arrest. 

Tags: telangana, hyderabad, newly wed couple attacked, honour killing, cctv footages, inter-caste marriage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Girl’s family was counselled by Police
Couple married just 6 days ago


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spectators shocked as man is gored and tossed in air by raging bull

He was among 14 injured at the event with nine people ending up with serious injuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

Primary prevention of all dementia is a major global public health concern for the coming decades.
 

Asia Cup 2018: After Hong Kong hiccup, India outclass Pakistan by 8 wickets

The Men in Blue made light work of the chase with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan providing a fiery start. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Man pretends to give one of his 2 dogs ear drop so he doesn't feel left out

Viewers first see the first dog sitting as her owner, puts medicine into her ear and massages it in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Couple married just 6 days ago

The couple, Sandeep 21, and Madhavi 18

Girl’s family was counselled by Police

Sandeep (left) Madhavi (right) who were injured in the attack at Erragadda on Friday.

Weak passwords prone to hacking

Companies often blame users for bad passwords which make them vulnerable and open to cyber victimisation like Password Spray attacks and Brute Force attacks. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Common man neglected as VIP lanes get priority

A senior GHMC on condition of anonymity, said the corporation would be  able to carry out emergency road repairs specifically in prime areas and during upcoming festivities like  Dussehra.

Hyderabad: Road repair works fall short of target

Out 1,100 lane kilometre, the corporation has not even managed to complete 400 kilometre repair work in six months. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham