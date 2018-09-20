Another inter-caste couple attacked in Hyderabad

Sandeep (left) Madhavi (right) who were injured in the attack at Erragadda on Friday.

Hyderabad: Even as the state is still in shock over the barbaric death of a Dalit man who was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in Miryalaguda, an inter-caste couple was brutally attacked with a sickle by the girl’s father on Wednesday in SR Nagar.

Sandeep, 21, is a student of Vivekananda Degree College at Kukatpally and worked as a part-time parcel boy. Madhavi, 18, just had completed intermediate and is a resident of Borabanda.

The girl received serious injuries on her neck, torso and hand, while Sandeep had injuries on his face and back, SR Nagar police said.

“Manoharachary, Madhavi’s father, was in an inebriated condition when he attacked the couple and was still drunk when we nabbed him later on Wednesday evening,” said Detective Sub Inspector of SR Nagar police, G. Srinivas. Whether he was drunk or not is immaterial to the commission of the crime since the intent was clear.

On Wednesday evening, Manoharachary called the couple to meet him near a two-wheeler showroom at Erragadda. They were waiting there on their scooter when the girl’s father while parking his bike next to them pulled out a sickle from his bag, attacked Sandeep first, and then Madhavi. She pleaded him to stop but her enraged father attacked her four times with the sickle and then fled, S. Rakesh, an eye-witness said, adding that Madhavi’s hand was almost chopped off.

Madhavi was shifted to Yashoda hospital and Sandeep to Neelima Hospital.

A case has been booked against Madhavi’s father under Section 307 of the IPC following a complaint from Sandeep’s relative. He was traced to MS Makhta in Khairatabad and placed under arrest.