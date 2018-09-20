5 inmates addicted to cough syrup shot dead warden, boy in Bihar juvenile home

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured, police said. (Representational Image)

Purnea (Bihar): At least five juvenile prisoners escaped from a remand home in Bihar’s Purnea on Wednesday after killing the caretaker and a fellow inmate, police said.

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured as gunshots were fired by a group of boys lodged inside the remand home who opened the gate and fled the spot after the attack, Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said.

According to a report in NDTV, one of the five inmates is the son of a local Janata Dal (United) leader while another has a long criminal history, police said.

Remand home's guard Suraj Kumar said that the group of five juvenile prisoners escaped from the home soon after the incident.

It was being investigated as to how the inmates got access to the gun, the SP said adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The group was angry as the caretaker on Tuesday found a cough syrup that the five inmates used to consume as an intoxicant and later approached the local juvenile justice board, NDTV report also said.

He requested the board to move the inmates. The request was approved on Wednesday.

Following this, the five inmates killed Kumar and Saroj who they suspected of spying.