  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2022 Telangana tops Centr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana tops Centre’s ODF ranking

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Telangana figured among the top five performing states where maximum number of villages have been declared as ODF Plus (open defecation-free), according to the Centre's rankings released on Friday. (DC File Photo)
 Telangana figured among the top five performing states where maximum number of villages have been declared as ODF Plus (open defecation-free), according to the Centre's rankings released on Friday. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Telangana figured among the top five performing states where maximum number of villages have been declared as ODF Plus (open defecation-free), according to the Centre's rankings released on Friday. Telangana also topped in rural households getting drinking water through taps.

Telangana stood at the first place in ODF Plus rankings, followed by Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre released these rankings on the occasion of  Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), the flagship programme of the NDA government recording another milestone of 1,01,462 villages declaring themselves as ODF Plus on Friday.

Out of 12,769 villages in Telangana, 9009 villages figured in ODF Plus-Aspiring, 30 villages in ODF-Plus Rising and 3,730 villages in ODF-Plus Model categories.

With regard to drinking water supply through taps, only three states, Telangana, Haryana and Goa reported 100 per cent coverage. The Centre released these details on the occasion of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) achieving a new milestone on Friday by providing 10 crore rural households with safe and clean drinking water through taps.

...
Tags: open defecation-free (odf), drinking water, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

Sabharwal also retweeted a cartoon that took a dig at the release of the convicts and economist Kaushik Basu’s tweet stating garlanding rape convicted and distributing celebratory sweets “was a matter of global shame for India”. — Twitter

It’s time to ungag civil service: Smita Sabharwal

Researchers found 16 frog and toad species from four families, one crocodile species, six turtle and tortoise species, 35 lizard species, and 40 snake species in the state. — By arrangement

98 species of amphibians, lizards found in Telangana: Study

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies (NSS), attended by top police officers of the country in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

MHA cautions border states



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

Government blocks eight YouTube channels over misinformation

The Centre on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly using

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Targeted killings back: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured

Security forces guards stand guard near the house of Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, after suspected militants shot him dead at an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Excise policy case: CBI raids at residence of Dy CM Manish Sisodia, other locations

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->