Telangana tops Centre’s ODF ranking

HYDERABAD: Telangana figured among the top five performing states where maximum number of villages have been declared as ODF Plus (open defecation-free), according to the Centre's rankings released on Friday. Telangana also topped in rural households getting drinking water through taps.

Telangana stood at the first place in ODF Plus rankings, followed by Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre released these rankings on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G), the flagship programme of the NDA government recording another milestone of 1,01,462 villages declaring themselves as ODF Plus on Friday.

Out of 12,769 villages in Telangana, 9009 villages figured in ODF Plus-Aspiring, 30 villages in ODF-Plus Rising and 3,730 villages in ODF-Plus Model categories.

With regard to drinking water supply through taps, only three states, Telangana, Haryana and Goa reported 100 per cent coverage. The Centre released these details on the occasion of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) achieving a new milestone on Friday by providing 10 crore rural households with safe and clean drinking water through taps.