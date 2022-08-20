Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ held amid tight security

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ went off peacefully amidst security provided by 600 police personnel at Shilpa Kala Vedika here on Saturday. (Photo: DC/ R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ went off peacefully amidst security provided by 600 police personnel at Shilpa Kala Vedika here on Saturday. The police had deployed tight security inside the hall and outside the premises to prevent untoward incidents following BJP MLA T. Raja Singh threat to disrupt the show, alleging that Munawar had indulged in abusing a section of people and their sentiments.

Raja Singh, who objected to the show in the city, was taken into custody on Saturday and was later let off by the police. The police took 50 persons into preventive custody at Madhapur when they were proceeding to Shilpa Kala Vedika to stage a protest.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long show enthralled the audience and there was reportedly no objectionable content. "We were happy to attend the show and enjoyed it. There was no abusive content in the show. Heavy forces were deployed inside the hall and it went off peacefully," said Altaf, a resident of Banjara Hills.

Sushma, a software employee, who attended to show said confusion prevailed over performing the show. “Finally, we got tickets and could attend the programme. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the show and the police allowed them after frisking inside the hall,” she said.

The Cyberabad police deployed more than 600 policemen including women staff at Shilpa Kala Vedika and its surroundings for Munawar Faruqui's show. The BJP also called for a boycott of the show.

The police set up checkpoints on the stretches leading to Shilpa Kala Vedika and checked vehicles including four-wheelers and auto rickshaws. The police noticed some persons sporting tilak on their forehead moving under suspicious circumstances and detained them and shifted to the Gachibowli police station. Some BJP activists managed to reach the entrance of Shilpa Kala Vedika and raised ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans. However, the police stopped them and shifted them to the police station.

Madhapur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) K. Shilpa Valli, who monitored the security and police deployment at the place, said as many as 50 persons were taken into custody under preventive measures and shifted to the Gachibowli police station. No untoward incidents took place and the show went off peacefully.

"We deployed policemen inside the hall as precautionary measures and allowed the audience after thorough checks. The show was held without disturbances," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement on the stretches of Madhapur to Gachibowli, Madhapur-Kondapur, Madhapur-JNTU and Madhapur-Jubilee Hills came to a standstill for a couple of hours after the police placed barricades and diverted traffic. Only two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autos were allowed towards Madhapur.