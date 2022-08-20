  
20 fall ill due to food poisoning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
During the early hours of Saturday, nearly 20 persons fell ill and started vomiting and having loose motions. (ANI/Representational)
KAKINADA: Nearly 20 persons fell ill after consuming food at an engagement function in Mandapeta on Saturday. According to police officials, the function had been arranged at the house of S. Nageswara Rao on Friday evening.  

During the early hours of Saturday, nearly 20 persons fell ill and started vomiting and having loose motions. It is said all those who took ill had consumed the “halwa” served at the function. They have been admitted to Mandapeta Government Hospital.

Dr. Priyanka, who is treating the patients, said 17 persons have recovered. However, they have been kept under observation. The patients belong to Rajamahendravaram, Vemagiri, Gandredu, Gollalamamidada, Ramachandrapuram and other areas.

Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao visited the hospital and inquired about the well-being of patients.

