Telangana to prepare health profile of people across state, says KTR

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao said here on Thursday that the state is creating a health profile of the people and the work would start on a pilot basis in Mulugu and Siricilla districts soon.

The minister held a meeting on what is styled as the Telangana Health Profile Project with ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Sathyavathi Rathod. Officials of the health and information technology departments were present.

Rao said once the health data of citizens across the state is available, it would help in the effective implementation of welfare programmes and also the health-related schemes taken up by different departments.

The state cabinet took this decision in June and the project would be extend to all districts in a phased manner. Under the scheme, door-to-door surveys will be conducted by health officials to collect the details pertaining to every individual’s health, the minister said.

The BP, sugar, urine and blood tests would be done at the field level. In case additional details are required, such persons will be taken to the local primary health care centre or the nearest state-run diagnostic centre for further tests. "By analysing the health profile of citizens, we can identify district-specific seasonal and other diseases and initiate preventive steps," Rama Rao said.

He advised officials to study the health profile exercise taken up in Estonia and submit a report to the state government.