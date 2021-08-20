Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2021 Taliban takeover of ...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan the most: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

ANI
Published Aug 20, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Owaisi also stated that China would also benefit from the Taliban takeover
 Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan the most as the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) controls the terrorist outfit.

Speaking at an event here on Thursday, Owaisi said: "Pakistan has gained the most from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Experts are saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan."

 

"Jaish-e-Muhammad, which indulges in the acts of terrorism including the attack on Parliament, they are now in Afghanistan's Helmand. One must remember that ISI controls the Taliban. ISI is an enemy of India, and uses Taliban as a puppet," he added.

Owaisi also stated that China would also benefit from the Taliban takeover.

"As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before age of five years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here as well?" Owaisi said slamming the Central government.

 

Earlier on Monday, the AIMIM chief had said India should have opened dialogue with the Taliban before it had full control of Afghanistan.

"Now that Afghanistan is in complete control of Taliban, we have no communication, no dialogue with them. All international and security experts have said talks should have been done. But, for last seven years Central government has failed to read what is happening," he said.

...
Tags: taliban takeover, afghanistan crisis, aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, nter-services intelligence, china


