Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2021 Sonia Gandhi chairs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of opposition parties

ANI
Published Aug 20, 2021, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 7:23 pm IST
The opposition parties are likely to discuss joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government on various issues
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
 Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As part of efforts to take forward the unity on various issues forged by opposition parties during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting of opposition parties which is being attended by leaders from 18 other parties.

Among those present at the meeting being held through video conferencing are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

 

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are also attending the meeting.

Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting, sources said.

The monsoon session had seen the opposition parties forcing repeated adjournments over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of new farm laws. The last day of the monsoon session saw unprecedented pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over the bill related to the insurance business and both the government and opposition parties blamed each other for the situation in the House.

 

The opposition parties are likely to discuss joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government on various issues.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, monsoon session of parliament, mk stalin, sitaram yechury, farooq abdullah, sharad pawar, cm mamata banerjee, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The state has so far completed 2,59,72,539 sample tests that turned out an overall positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 cases cross 2 million mark in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking to reporters here, she said exports from the state were very less, it has to be given priority, also fruits and vegetables that were getting exported from Kolar region, has not been up to the mark in recent times. (Representational Photo:DC)

Karnataka lagging behind in exporting agriculture produce: Shobha Karandlaje

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan the most: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to save IAF jets

DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->