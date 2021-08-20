JNS Stadium gears up for national athletics meet

WARANGAL: The JNS Stadium in Hanamkonda is getting prepared to host the national athletic championship from September 15.

A new synthetic track has been laid at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore as part of 'Khelo India' initiative. It will be inaugurated on the occasion of the national championship.

The multipurpose track is getting finishing touches and markings as per international standards. It has eight lanes for 400-metre run and 10 lanes for a 100-metre sprint. A special drainage facility is provided to avoid waterlogging on the track.

The collector has sanctioned Rs 91 lakh for other works like painting of stands.

Government chief whip and chairman of the organising committee Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the state government is promoting sports to tap local talent and propel them to international levels.

Athletics association state secretary Sarangapani said that Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is likely to compete in the event.