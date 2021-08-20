Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2021 G. Kishan Reddy plan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

G. Kishan Reddy plans new tourism roadmap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 8:40 am IST
He announced that a new scheme ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ would be launched soon
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting Lord Venkateswara swami idol to Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy. (DC)
TIRUPATI: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday announced that a new scheme ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ would be launched soon. This is endeavoured to promote domestic tourism. He said that his ministry is readying a road map for the sector’s development in the coming calendar year.

Earlier, along with finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and others, he paid tributes to martyrs at the ‘Amar Jawan’ memorial near Kapila Theertham. Felicitating ex-servicemen and family members of martyrs, he announced that the Centre would extend all possible help for their welfare.

 

Reddy also visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) campus and enquired with SVIMS Director and vice-chancellor B. Vengamma about the present situation.

Earlier in the morning, he and his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the YSR Congress government has been staking claim for Central projects.

“The state government has done nothing except claiming credit for the projects and schemes that have been sanctioned by the Union government. They are affixing its labels to such Central schemes and hoodwinking people,” he said.

 

Maintaining that the Centre believed in equal distribution of development projects towards which it has been sanctioning funds pragmatically, the minister alleged that there has been no development in Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that several Central schemes, which were sanctioned long back, are not taking off because the state government has not come up with its share of funds.

