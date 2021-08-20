Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2021 DRDO develops advanc ...
DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to save IAF jets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 20, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Chaff is used to ‘cheat’ enemy missiles and divert them away from aircraft
DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)
 DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)

Nellore: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats.

Chaff is used to ‘cheat’ enemy missiles and divert them away from aircraft.

 

According to DRDO scientists, the importance of the new technology developed by them lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff is deployed in the air.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, a DRDO establishment, developed the advanced chaff and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune-based laboratory of DRDO.

The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after completion of successful user trials, DRDO said.

 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has lauded DRDO, IAF and industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it as one more step of DRDO towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in strategic defence technologies.

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, secretary department of defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, congratulated the teams associated with the technology.

