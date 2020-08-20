Mysuru cleanest city in the south: Here is the top 10 cleanest cities in South India

In terms of marks, Mysuru has scored 5298.61, while Vijayawada has secured 5270 marks. (AP)

Karnataka's cultural hub of Mysuru is the top-ranked city South of Vindhyas, according to the latest Swachh Bharat Survey.

Two Andhra Pradesh cities have also been ranked in the list of cleanest cities with a population of over 10 lakh. While Vijayawada is ranked 4th, the coastal city of Visakhapatnam is ranked 9th in the list. Vijayawada has also been named as the cleanest 'big city' in the survey.

The temple town of Tirupati is at the 12th position among the cities with a population of less than 10 lakh.

In terms of marks, Mysuru has scored 5298.61, while Vijayawada has secured 5270 marks. Visakhapatnam, the most populous city in Andhra Pradesh, has secured 4918.44 marks in the latest ranking. The highest marks any city can secure is 6,000 -- no city has been able to do so.

In neighbouring Telangana, Hyderabad has been named as the best mega city for ‘Citizen’s Feedback’, while Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru has been declared as the Best ‘Self-Sustainable Mega City’.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive time, Madhya Pradesh's financial nerve centre Indore has been named as the cleanest city in India. Five other cities from Madhya Pradesh feature in the list of cities with a population of over 1 lakh: Khargone (10), Bhopal (14), Ujjain (20), Burhanpur (22) and Singrauli (25).

Following are the top 10 cities in South of India by total marks secured:

1) Mysore, Karnataka (5298.61)

2) Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (5270.32)

3) Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (5142.76)

4) GVMC Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (4918.44)

5) Greater Hyderabad (4047.01)

6) Tumkur, Karnataka (3863.66)

7) Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh (3838.66)

8) Ongole, Andhra Pradesh (3782.72)

9) Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh (3774.56)

10) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (2337.12)