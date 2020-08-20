149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,837,749

47,310

Recovered

2,097,331

50,099

Deaths

54,004

762

Maharashtra62864244688121033 Tamil Nadu3554492981716123 Andhra Pradesh3160032263372906 Karnataka2495901641504327 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1561391407674235 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9732475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2020 Delhi-NCR region con ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi-NCR region continues to reel under massive floods

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 11:33 am IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday as well.
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)
  A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Many parts of the national capital and key road stretches remained flooded as rains continued to drench the city on Thursday, triggering traffic snarls during morning rush hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday as well.

 

The downpour may lead to "major traffic disruption" due to heavy water logging and there is an "increased chance" of road accidents, it warned.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 46 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday. 

On an average, the city gauges 11.3 mm rainfall from 8:30 am on August 19 to 8:30 am on August 20 every year.

The Palam weather station gauged 70.9 mm precipitation during the period, more than six times the normal rainfall. 

 

The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic on Narela-Bawana road, Raja Garden flyover, Kasturba Underpass, MB Rad, Jhandewalan Mandir, Jhilmil underpass,, Azadpur vegetable market, Sarai Pipal Thala, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar among other places

Similar scenes played out on Wednesday, as incessant rains pummelled the national capital region, submerging roads, underpasses and parks in waist-deep water and bringing traffic on key stretches to a virtual halt.

The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools.

 

Just a few hours of rains flooded swathes of Delhi, spelling trouble for commuters who remained stuck for hours on water-logged roads. 

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media.

The rains also crippled electricity supply in many areas.

Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains.

A boundary wall of a school in Saket collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked alongside it. 

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said climate change had led to a change rain pattern. 

 

Earlier, we used to witness continuous light rains over two-three days. Nowadays, the same quantum of rainfall occurs in just 2-3 hours. These extreme events have been taking place across the tropical region since last 10 years," he said.

Experts said the flooding was a result of bad urban planning.

"Flooding in Indian cities is largely a product of bad urban planning. In Delhi, the Yamuna floodplains have been encroached upon obstructing the natural water flow. Other issues include deforestation, poor drainage system and lack of integrated urban planning," Anjal Prakash, research director, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, said.  

 

Kuldeep Srivastava,the head of regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Therefore, more rains are likely.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The downpour also reduced the rain deficiency in the capital -- from 13 percent on Monday to 11 percent on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 147.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 165.2 mm in August so far. 

 

Overall, it has recorded 466 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 441.3 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

...
Tags: delhi rains, delhi-ncr region, india's monsoon, flooding, delhi floods
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Pinarayi to hold all-party meeting on privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport

In terms of marks, Mysuru has scored 5298.61, while Vijayawada has secured 5270 marks. (AP)

Mysuru cleanest city in the south: Here is the top 10 cleanest cities in South India

The mangled remains of the Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing on Friday night, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo)

Kozhikode crash: DGCA begins safety audit of all Indian airlines

Representational image

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter. (AFP Photo)

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court verdict evokes political reactions in Bihar

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)

Tablighi Jamaat: ED raids multiple locations in connection with money laundering case

Representational image. (PTI)

After Anant Kumar Hegde downplays COVID-19 threat, Karnataka activist seeks action

Madhav Nayak handing over the letter to Additional DC, Krishnamurthy.

Soon, common exam for central government jobs; new recruitment body formed

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham