149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,837,749

47,310

Recovered

2,097,331

50,099

Deaths

54,004

762

Maharashtra62864244688121033 Tamil Nadu3554492981716123 Andhra Pradesh3160032263372906 Karnataka2495901641504327 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1561391407674235 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9732475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2020 Congress urges NBSA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress urges NBSA to enforce strict code of conduct for television debates

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
Media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct: Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday urged the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) to issue an advisory to all media houses for enforcing a code of conduct to curb the "sensationalist and toxic nature" of televised debates.

A delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill and AICC secretary Pranav Jha appeared before the NBSA and made the request for the advisory.

 

Media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct, a Congress statement quoted Singhvi as saying before the NBSA.

The delegation called for the "issuance of advisory by the NBSA to media houses for enforcing a code of conduct to curb the sensationalist, slanderous and toxic nature of televised media debates and strict adherence to the NBSA guidelines".

NBSA guidelines, dated December 13, 2012, had put an obligation on all media houses to ensure that their programmes do not become a platform to spread acrimony. The News Broadcaster's Association holds the authority to ensure compliance with its guidelines and instructions.

 

The delegation said that in the current political atmosphere, civil, respectful and factual temperament of television debates have been overpowered by on-air noise, friction and tussle, according to the party statement.

They sought for issuance of advisory, clarification on the term "acrimonious" and instruct anchors, panelists and media channels not to indulge in acts of "personal name-calling, instigation and mic control".

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority is an independent body set up by the News Broadcasters Association. Its task is to consider and adjudicate upon complaints about broadcasts.

 

Last week, Shergill had urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore "civility" in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels.

The Congress' demand for action against "toxic" TV debates comes after the death of party leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi following a heart attack. He was 52.

Tyagi suffered the attack soon after participating in a TV debate from his residence in Sector 16 of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.

...
Tags: news broadcasting standards authority (nbsa), news debate, television news


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Pinarayi to hold all-party meeting on privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport

In terms of marks, Mysuru has scored 5298.61, while Vijayawada has secured 5270 marks. (AP)

Mysuru cleanest city in the south: Here is the top 10 cleanest cities in South India

The mangled remains of the Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing on Friday night, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo)

Kozhikode crash: DGCA begins safety audit of all Indian airlines

Representational image

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court rejects Bhushan's plea to conduct sentencing arguments by another bench

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)

Yogi government need to answer opposition queries on law and order, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the government needs to answer opposition queries on various issues. (PTI Photo)

Lashkar militant killed in Kupwara encounter was a Pakistani national, say J-K police

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi-NCR region continues to reel under massive floods

A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

J&K: Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham