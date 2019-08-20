Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 Wayanad: Police free ...
Wayanad: Police frees Sr Lucy held in captivity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 20, 2019
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:50 am IST
She was not allowed to attend the Holy Mass at the church in the morning.
Sr Lucy
WAYANAD: Sr. Lucy of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation continues to face harassment for her support to the nuns’ agitation against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal.  

The nun, who has been served with an expulsion notice by the congregation, was locked in her room by the others at the convent at Karakkamala on Monday morning, according to a complaint.

 

She was not allowed to attend the Holy Mass at the church in the morning. The police later released her after being alerted by the leaders of Catholic Laymen’s Association. She submitted a petition to the police seeking protection and action against those involved in the illegal confinement.

Sr. Lucy had submitted an appeal against the expulsion order to the Vatican office in New Delhi and the Apostolic Nunciature.

The Church has raised various charges against her, including publishing an anthology of poems, owning a car without permission, appearing in media and social networking sites violating dress code and speaking against the Church in public.

The FCC authorities also had sent a letter to the aged mother of the nun asking her to take Sr Lucy back home.

