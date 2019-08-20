Today's top stories: K'taka cabinet expansion, Ayodhya hearing, others

Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

Chandrayaan 2 to reach its target: After nearly 30 days of interstellar travel, India's moonshot Chandrayaan 2 is nearing its target. In a make-or-break effort, the Indian space agency ISRO will manoeuvre the spacecraft into the lunar orbit between 8:30 to 9:30 am today.

K’taka Cabinet expansion: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the cabinet expansion is expected to take place between 10:30-11:30 am today. The oath of office will be administered by Governor Vajubhai Vala. According to sources, around 13 ministers will take oath today against the approved strength of 34, and the rest of the positions will be filled later.

Ayodhya case hearing Day 8: The hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case could not take place in the Supreme Court on Monday, which was Day 8, due to unavailability of one of the five judges of the Constitution bench.

75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi: Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Ahmed Patel pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary in Delhi.

INX media case verdict on Chidambaram: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal.