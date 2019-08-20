Nation Current Affairs 20 Aug 2019 Shilpa Shetty wows S ...
Shilpa Shetty wows Shivraj Singh Chouhan by refusing Rs 10 crore ad

Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Celebrities have a responsibility towards the society which actress @ Shilpa Shetty has performed.
Bhopal: Twitter posts by former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan have usually been confined to his familiar territory of politics. Taking his followers in social media by surprise, Mr Chouhan, for a change, strayed into world of Bollywood by going gaga over actress Shilpa Shetty’s decision to spurn an endorsement for a slimming pill product, in his latest Twitter post. He was effusive in praise of the Bollywood star for dumping the Rs 10 crore-endorsement offer, describing it a laudable move by her.

 “Celebrities have a responsibility towards the society which actress @ Shilpa Shetty has performed. She has turned down the endorsement offer because she did not trust the efficacy of the product. I congratulate her for her laudable move”, his Twitter post said. Shilpa has recently made public that she had rejected an endorsement offer for Ayurvedic slimming pills that would have earned her Rs 10 crore. “I can’t sell something that I don’t believe in.

 

Slimming pills and fat diets can tempting since they promise instant results, nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right.

A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term”, she said.

